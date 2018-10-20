Share story

By
The Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s government says at least 27 people, including small children, have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Limpopo province.

The statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says a minibus, truck and delivery vehicle crashed on Friday on a major highway between Mookgophong and Kranskop.

Ramaphosa says that “It is all the more worrying considering that barely a month ago 11 people lost their lives on the same stretch of road when a bus overturned.”

Neither the presidency nor emergency responder ER24 released details on what caused the accident.

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation says 14,050 traffic deaths were recorded in 2017 alone.

The Associated Press