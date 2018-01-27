MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service’s flood outlook for the Souris River Basin in northern North Dakota had little to do with high water. Quite the opposite.

The Minot Daily News says the report issued Friday shows that the biggest risk coming out of the spring snowmelt is drought. The weather service says there is not enough moisture for a “normal runoff.”

All of the agency’s reporting points along the Souris River are given a less than 5 percent chance of reaching minor flood stage. The projections are similar for the Des Lacs River, a major tributary that joins the Souris at Burlington.

The weather service says snowfall in the Minot region is tracking well below normal, as is snow on the ground throughout the Souris River Basin.

