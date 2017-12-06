NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has been calling potential donors to let them know he plans to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

A prominent supporter confirmed he had spoken to Bredesen, the most recent Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, about the decision Wednesday. He spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement wasn’t expected until Thursday.

A Bredesen spokesman did not return several messages seeking comment.

The Senate campaign of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn wasted little time in attacking Bredesen as “a 74-year-old Democrat politician” who is out of touch with Tennessee values.

Bredesen earned his fortune as a health care entrepreneur and served two terms each as Nashville mayor and governor.