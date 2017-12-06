NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has been calling potential donors to let them know he plans to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.
A prominent supporter confirmed he had spoken to Bredesen, the most recent Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, about the decision Wednesday. He spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement wasn’t expected until Thursday.
A Bredesen spokesman did not return several messages seeking comment.
The Senate campaign of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn wasted little time in attacking Bredesen as “a 74-year-old Democrat politician” who is out of touch with Tennessee values.
Most Read Stories
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
Bredesen earned his fortune as a health care entrepreneur and served two terms each as Nashville mayor and governor.