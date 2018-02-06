ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says it’s important for citizens to get involved to make the changes they want to see in society.

Her comments came Tuesday during a discussion at Emory University School of Law in Atlanta. She wandered the aisles of the packed church auditorium as she answered questions from one of her former law clerks who’s now an Emory law professor and from law students.

She said the people who make laws believe those laws will further their own best interest. For that reason, she said, citizens have an obligation to participate in the process, to lobby for the interests that are important to them.

Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama and took her seat on the high court in August 2008.