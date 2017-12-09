SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Sutton Biggs sat ramrod straight — straight enough there was a gap between him and the saddle.

The San Angelo Standard-Times reports on his first day of therapeutic riding at Sonrisas Trails, the 3-year old held his body so stiffly that his legs didn’t bend to conform around the horse

Sutton — diagnosed with autism, speech and social delay — displayed symptoms such as sensory issues with textures and foods and lack of eye contact. Other issues included a weak core and body stiffness.

“One of the first things we noticed is that he was always stiff,” said Jennifer Biggs, Sutton’s mother.

Slowly, that’s gotten better, as Sutton has ridden once a week for multiple 10-week semesters over the past three years.

“The motion of the horse helped relax his muscles, and by the end of the first semester he was actually sitting on the horse and he was looking at people in the eye,” Biggs said.

Sonrisas Trails is a nonprofit that provides therapeutic riding programs for children and adults with physical, mental and emotional challenges.

“The horse is a tool. When the horse walks, it emulates our movement and strengthens core muscles, back muscles and relieves tension,” said Mary Coffey, public relations director.

“The emotional benefits are incredible. It’s the sense of empowerment and confidence.”

The programs consist of one-hour sessions riding in an arena, making various stops and turns while engaging in activities that strengthen muscles as well as communication and memory.

Each class has 4-5 riders, and each horse has a leader and two side walkers to ensure the riders stay safe.

Activities such as bean bag tosses, basketball and counting games engage participants’ sensory and motor skills. The riders have to ask for objects by shape and color as well as touch objects and carry them around the arena.

“They use all their senses. You are seeing things and touching scratchy things or soft things,” said Megan Kirkwood, program director. “It’s a lot of school work, like sequencing or math problems, while using the horse as a tool.”

Other activities help with hand-eye coordination and balance. In around-the-world, for example, a rider turns a quarter-turn on top of the horse to ride sideways for a while before turning again and riding backward.

During one around-the-world exercise, Sutton said, “walk-on,” and immediately started giggling as he sat sideways on his horse.

The phrase — a command to get the horse to move forward — is one he learned almost immediately after starting the riding sessions.

When Sutton started at Sonrisas his vocabulary was limited to “yes,” ”no” and “I love you,” which Biggs said they worked on a long time. His communication was situational and came only in response to questions.

“I think horses are healers of kids. It took him wanting to get the horse to go and needing that feeling, and he knew he had to say it and he did,” Biggs said.

Over the semester, Sonrisas instructors witness nonverbal clients learn signs or eventually say a few words.

“We work on the same skills as other therapies, but because they are on the horse they are able to do more,” Kirkwood said.

“They believe they have control of a 1,200-pound animal. That builds confidence.”

Sonrisas instructors use seven categories to rate riders on a scale from 1 to 5. The scale measures aspects such as fear, anxiety, muscle tone and communication.

Consistently, instructors see improvement in each category over a 10-week semester.

For example, in the fall 2016 and spring 2017 semesters, riders demonstrated a 70 percent reduction in fear and 37 percent improvement in communication. Clients improved 30 percent in the categories of muscle tone, task completion and endurance.

For each client, instructors receive a list of medical conditions and areas to work on from a physician and teachers. That gives the instructors a starting point each semester.

The instructors follow a weekly lesson plan and make notes on progress. Activities are repeated to improve and complete them.

Two years ago, Erika Martinez enrolled her daughter Erilyn Martinez in the program.

Erilyn is 8 but is developmentally at a 2- to 3-year-old level. She has gravitational issues and microcephaly, a condition in which the child’s head is smaller than average because the brain didn’t grow as expected during pregnancy.

“At first she didn’t want to go near the horses and any noises would freak her out,” Martinez said.

Eventually Erilyn got on the horse, and Martinez said the improvements were immediate.

“It takes the anxiety away and helps keep her calm and stay more aware of her body and surroundings,” Martinez said.

“She’s nonverbal, but now she tries to talk to the horses and wants to do things on her own.”

Martinez said riding helped loosen Erilyn up and helped with her gravitational issues as well.

“She has issues walking because of the wind and noises, and it definitely helped with that.”

Clients who need to get used to the horses are introduced to a miniature horse named Sunny.

Coffey reached her hand through the bars and rubbed Sunny’s muzzle. The horse leaned into her hand and Coffey smiled widely.

“You cannot be in a bad mood when you are around that little horse,” she said.

Clients don’t ride Sunny, but she has such a sweet demeanor that she cheers everyone up.

“When the connection between horse and man is made, it is life-changing. Horses are men’s nonjudgmental friend with total and complete acceptance,” Coffey said.

Sonrisas Trails was formed 34 years ago by the Junior League of San Angelo.

The instructors are certified through Path International, an association for therapeutic horsemanship. They are taught about different disabilities and which movements are mimicked in the horses’ gait. The training is a combination of hands-on workshops and accumulation of teaching and volunteering time.

“They started with a couple of horses and a trailer, and it was wherever they could find land to do the lessons,” Coffey said.

Sonrisas then moved to the area of the Foster Communications Coliseum, at which time it was helping children with special needs who were enrolled in the San Angelo school district.

Then it happened that Mosaic — a faith-based organization serving people with intellectual disabilities — built an arena for adult equine therapy, but the instructor retired just when the arena was completed. In came Sonrisas Trails.

“We doubled our population that we serve almost overnight,” Coffey said.

Sonrisas Trails holds adult sessions for Mosaic and continues its lessons for children. It also has classes for high-risk youths. And last year the organization added a therapy program in which veterans train other veterans.

Before the collaboration with Mosaic, Sonrisas served about 100 children a year. Today, it conducts 22 classes weekly for about 200 children, adults and veterans.

Last year, Sonrisas served 1,506 special-needs K-12 students from the San Angelo school district, Coffey said. Sonrisas also provides classes for students at Texas Leadership Charter Academy, Grape Creek and rural schools such as Veribest and Wall.

Most of the horses are brought in by donation. They are trained and vetted for 90 days to make sure they can handle the work. Sonrisas has 16 horses of various ages and temperaments.

“These animals are majestic. No matter how much the kid or adult is (moving or reacting) the horse just stands there perfectly still,” Kirkwood said.

“We will throw balls or cones and wiggle around on them,” she said. “We will put them through the same possibilities they will face with the children. The best reaction is nothing, and second best is just move their head.”

Back in the arena, Sutton wiggled back around to face forward again. He told his horse to walk on and looked at the instructor for directions for the next activity.

Sonrisas Trails is “such a humble company, but I want to scream all about them because they do magic,” Biggs said.

“Sometimes San Angelo doesn’t have the resources that bigger cities have, so kids with disabilities are at a disadvantage,” Biggs said. “We have Sonrisas, and we are so blessed to have them here.”

___

Information from: Standard-Times, http://www.sanangelostandardtimes.com