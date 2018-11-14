Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The son of a former federal prosecutor has pleaded no contest to killing his father in Virginia with an ax.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 32-year-old Frank X. Altimari pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and malicious wounding in the November 2017 slaying of 61-year-old Nicholas Altimari.

Authorities say he hit his father and stepmother with a vehicle and then used a double-bladed ax to strike his father more than 40 times as his stepmother begged him to stop. She suffered a broken leg.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree Frank Altimari was mentally ill at the time. He’ll be sentenced next year.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Nicholas Altimari served the eastern district of Virginia as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1992 to 2003. Frank Altimari was named for his grandfather, a former New York Supreme Court justice and federal judge.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

The Associated Press