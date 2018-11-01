Share story

By
The Associated Press

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (AP) — A man whose father has been charged in the killings of two police officers last month has postponed a court hearing.

Seth Hopkins’ preliminary hearing was Thursday. Media outlets report Hopkins first agreed to the proceeding to determine if there was enough evidence for his case to continue without a lawyer, but he then changed his mind.

The 28-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting two children. Officers were investigating the case when they were attacked.

Authorities say Hopkins’ 74-year-old father, Frederick Hopkins, ambushed three Florence County deputies on Oct. 3 as they came to question his son, then shot four city of Florence police officers as they rushed to help.

Frederick Hopkins refused to participate in his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Both men are being held without bail.

