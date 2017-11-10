Caldwell, Idaho (AP) — A Nampa man has denied killing his parents and hiding their bodies at their southwestern Idaho home.
KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hjf9eL) that 48-year-old William Taylor on Thursday in 3rd District Court pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his father and mother.
Taylor also pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to notify authorities of a death.
Nampa police say they discovered the decomposing bodies of 78-year-old Paul Taylor and 77-year-old Mary Jane Taylor hidden in a shed at the couple’s Nampa home in September.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope with SAD as our fall and winter days get darker
Police say Mary Jane Taylor’s remains had been wrapped in a tarp after being stabbed 10 times in the beck and beaten with a blunt object. An autopsy showed that Paul Taylor had been beaten and strangled.
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/