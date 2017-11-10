Caldwell, Idaho (AP) — A Nampa man has denied killing his parents and hiding their bodies at their southwestern Idaho home.

KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hjf9eL) that 48-year-old William Taylor on Thursday in 3rd District Court pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his father and mother.

Taylor also pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to notify authorities of a death.

Nampa police say they discovered the decomposing bodies of 78-year-old Paul Taylor and 77-year-old Mary Jane Taylor hidden in a shed at the couple’s Nampa home in September.

Police say Mary Jane Taylor’s remains had been wrapped in a tarp after being stabbed 10 times in the beck and beaten with a blunt object. An autopsy showed that Paul Taylor had been beaten and strangled.

