BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The son and daughter of a 77-year-old Louisiana woman found in deplorable conditions have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The Advocate reports that Carl and Chira Lewis, ages 56 and 55, entered their pleas Thursday after a grand jury indicted them in the July death of Barbara Lewis-Brown.

The Baton Rouge woman was near death when she was found in her apartment suffering from severely infected bedsores and covered in her own waste, with maggots all over her body.

An autopsy later revealed she was malnourished and dehydrated before she died.

The woman’s granddaughters, Chasity Lewis and Carlnessa Butler, also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com