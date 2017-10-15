CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a 33-year-old man killed his father after they argued over gang signs the son had drawn inside their Chicago apartment.

The Chicago Tribune reports prosecutors say Carlos Duarte admitted he choked his father until he stopped moving, then punched him and smashed his father’s head five or six times with a 50-pound dumbbell. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

A judge on Saturday ordered Carlos Duarte held without bail, due largely to the gruesome nature of Sylvester Duarte’s death.

Duarte’s death was discovered Thursday when one of his co-workers called his daughter to say Duarte hadn’t picked him up for work. The woman went to the apartment where she found her father unresponsive in the bathtub.

Carlos Duarte didn’t appear in court for Saturday’s hearing. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

