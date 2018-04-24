PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have removed a snake that slithered its way into a suburban Omaha apartment.

The Nebraska Humane Society was sent to the Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn) apartment building early Saturday morning. The society’s Mark Langan says the ball python likely belongs to someone else in the building and may have found its way into the apartment by slithering through vents.

He says the 3- to 4-foot-long (around 1 meter) snake will be kept by the society until it is claimed by its owner. Otherwise, it will be put up for adoption.