MINDEN, W.Va. (AP) — Some residents of a West Virginia town are at odds with the Environmental Protection Agency over whether soil samples were taken from requested sites.

The Register-Herald reports that EPA officials told residents this month they would test previously untested residential properties in Minden.

Officials told residents to submit their requests following a meeting.

Some residents say their requests for PCB contamination testing were ignored by EPA scientists. Members of a citizens’ environmental group say none of the requests by residents were honored.

EPA regional spokesman Roy Seneca countered those claims. Seneca says EPA sampled yards of all residents who requested sampling during public meetings.

Seneca says EPA agents were in town several days to collect samples.

EPA is determining whether part of the town will be placed on the National Priority List Superfund site.

