COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Some of the Vermont National Guard personnel sent to the U.S. Virgin Islands to assist in hurricane recovery are back home.
Cmdr. Michael Korczykowski told WPTZ-TV that the Vermonters were supposed to render medical care to U.S. Army soldiers already on the ground. But he said the role quickly shifted to assisting civilians in the devastated island communities.
Gov. Phil Scott was on hand to welcome most of the 21 Vermonters who returned Friday. About two-dozen more remain in the Virgin Islands.
Spc. Travis Dube said that he appreciates having a roof over his head. He said the same can’t be said for many living on the island.
Most Read Stories
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s 13-7 loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Desert swarmed: Arizona State stuns No. 5 UW in major dent to Huskies' Playoff hopes WATCH
___
Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com