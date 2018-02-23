NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some Tennessee Senate leaders say they support President Donald Trump’s push to ban bump stocks and bar those under 21 from buying semi-automatic rifles, and they want similar proposals discussed at the state level. But support from House Republican leadership was more tepid.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally and Republican Caucus Chairman Bill Ketron said Thursday they support those two limitations. Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris said he wants the issues discussed during the ongoing legislative session.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s office said both proposals should be considered.

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Glen Casada and Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams said they appreciate Trump’s federal efforts and are open to hearing more and having meaningful discussions in Tennessee.

Gun control-supporting Democratic Tennessee lawmakers have expressed willingness to find compromise with Republicans.