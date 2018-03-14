GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina school districts are banning media coverage of student protests of gun violence.
Greenville school superintendent Burke Royster told media outlets Tuesday he would not change the decision to keep reporters away from activities at 15 high schools and 19 middle schools.
The state’s largest school district has discouraged students from participating in the National School Walkout on Wednesday in reaction to last month’s Florida shooting that killed 17 people.
The district has said it won’t allow reporters because of safety concerns. District spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said the district is concerned some students shown might not have signed a media release. She says school officials worry some students might be endangered by having their image shown publicly.
Some neighboring districts are banning media coverage while others welcome reporters.