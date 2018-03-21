ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in one South Carolina county are getting stronger armor.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported York County Council has approved $40,000 for stronger chest protection for officers.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson says his officers need the stronger armor because more people have “readily accessible” high-powered weapons.

The money will provide about 100 sets of high-density body armor.

Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris did not have figures on how many high-powered rifles deputies have encountered. But he cited a case in October that ended in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, as well as the shooting of four officers in January. A detective died after that shooting.

The new body armor adds weight and won’t be worn at all times. Officers will wear their current protection, putting on extra armor as needed.

