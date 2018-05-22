COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tax records show several members of the board of an electric cooperative in South Carolina made more than $50,000 by holding 50 meetings in a year.
The records obtained by The State newspaper show many of the meetings lasted less than an hour, allowing Tri-County Electric Co-Op board members to collect the $450-a-day allowance for meetings.
Seven of the co-op’s nine members made at least $45,000 in 2016, the exceptions being members Barry Hutto and Jeff Reeves, who both resigned.
A national trade group says board members at other South Carolina co-ops make around $28,000 a year and the national average is about $15,000.
Tri-County has 13,600 customers in parts of Calhoun, Orangeburg, Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties. They pay some of the highest electric rates in the state.
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com