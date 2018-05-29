SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City officials in Salem are advising some residents to avoid drinking tap water after tests found low levels of toxic algae.

The Statesman Journal reports the City of Salem issued the warning Tuesday for children, infants and other vulnerable people.

The advisory applies to City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District and Orchard Heights Water Association.

Authorities say boiling the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the toxin levels. Most filters also do not remove the toxins.

People should use bottled water for drinking, making infant formula, ice or food preparation until the advisory is lifted.

The advisory comes after the Oregon Health Authority detected toxic blue-green algae in Detroit Lake, which is the source of the city’s water.

Officials say they are working to lower the levels as quickly as possible.

