BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland National Guard officials have acknowledged that the guard can’t account for hundreds of rounds of ammunition that, at least on paper, were distributed during unrest in Baltimore.

Guard spokesman Col. Charles Kohler tells The Baltimore Sun that they aren’t sure whether the 1,500 missing M4 rounds actually disappeared. He says it may just be an “accounting error” on their books. Kohler says the guard “did not find anybody liable” for a “broken chain of custody” over the ammunition.

But, he says they know procedures weren’t followed and so have revamped protocols for tracking ammunition and other equipment during state emergencies.

The unrest followed widespread protests against police brutality after the death of Freddie Gray, who suffered severe spinal cord injuries while in police custody in April 2015.