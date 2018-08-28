SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Forty-four percent of sheriffs in Oregon said they support a ballot initiative that would repeal the state’s sanctuary status.

Fifteen sheriffs added their names to a letter by Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin that urged voters to vote yes on Measure 105 in November.

Oregon, which has 36 counties, became America’s first sanctuary state when it adopted a law in 1987 preventing law enforcement from detaining people who are in the United States illegally but have not broken other laws. Many argue against Measure 105, saying repealing the statute it will lead to profiling by law enforcement.

Bergin called the argument nonsensical and insulting to law enforcement officers. He said their training includes anti-profiling.

Twenty sheriffs in Oregon did not endorse the letter.