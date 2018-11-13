ASTORIA, Oregon (AP) — Signs for Mr. Nice Guy, an ode to the 1998 stoner comedy “Half Baked,” recently began popping up in Astoria, Oregon.

The Daily Astorian reports that the marijuana retailer has merged with a sister company, Hi Cascade, absorbing its location at the foot of the South Slope. Mr. Nice Guy will open another store next month on Bond Street downtown.

The new addition to Astoria’s growing number of marijuana stores is also part of a trend toward consolidation, as many shops try to weather a weak market, sometimes taking on outside investment capital.

Will Wiedenmann, an assistant director of operations with Mr. Nice Guy, said the two companies’ ownership felt they needed to make a universal brand behind Mr. Nice Guy. The company now has 16 locations in Oregon, including former Hi Cascades.

