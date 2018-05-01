RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A few thousand North Carolina state employees could soon receive pay raises stemming from a years-long project to merge two job classification systems into one.

The Office of State Human Resources said Tuesday about 4 percent of employees affected by the change will see salary increases to ensure pay meets minimum levels for salary grades from the new system. Money already was set aside for the increases by the General Assembly, which mandated the overhaul in 2014. Raises are retroactive to Feb. 1. No one will see a pay reduction.

The state personnel office says the new system will allow greater flexibility in hiring for some positions and help meet market demands.

Agency workers subject to the change are learning about new job classifications and titles this week and next.