HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some of the free, guided hikes at state parks in Connecticut for New Year’s Day are being canceled or shortened due to the bitter cold.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says hikes planned Monday at Sleeping Giant, Haddam Meadows and Machimoodus state parks have been cancelled and others may be shortened.

The department had planned free, guided hikes at 13 state parks as part of the First Day Hikes program, a joint effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America’s State Parks.

The concept began more than 25 years ago at a state park in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Appalachian Mountain Club is shortening its hike at the Westwoods trail system in Guilford.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories throughout New England.