MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some downtown Milwaukee residents want the soon-to-be-demolished BMO Harris Bradley Center to become a dog park.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the Downtown Neighbors Association of Milwaukee Inc. is trying to persuade the Milwaukee Bucks to create a playground and dog park, instead of commercial development.

The nonprofit association, with more than 300 members, has launched an online petition drive for the park.

The basketball club has so far discussed conceptual ideas. They include apartments, a hotel, offices and entertainment-oriented retail uses, such as restaurants and sports bars.

The state legislation that created the public financing package for the new arena requires the Bradley Center be given to the Bucks after the new arena is completed by fall 2018.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com