Some lawmakers confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and other top officials Wednesday about the Trump administration’s response to the new coronavirus, with several lawmakers expressing anger about poor communication with the states.

In a closed-door briefing with senators, the two Democratic senators from Hawaii were particularly irate. They complained that their state health officials had not been notified in advance that their airport would be one of 11 to receive and quarantine U.S. citizens arriving from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, challenged Azar about the communication breakdown, and Azar grew defensive, although he later apologized to Schatz, according to one person in attendance who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe what occurred.

After the briefing, both Schatz and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, unloaded on the administration. Schatz described the administration’s handling of the virus as “keystone cops.”

“The coordination was not just minimal it was zero,” Schatz said. “And if you’re going to do a public health response you have to work with state and local government and they just didn’t.”

Hirono questioned who was in charge, given that Azar shares responsibilities with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This won’t be the last pandemic but here’s Azar sitting there, and even as I ask him ‘are you the lead person on this,’ he says ‘yes,’ oh but then you have the CDC person over there,” Hirono said. “This is why the situation leads to a lot of frustration.”

As he left the briefing with senators, Azar said he’d heard their complaints and was committed to addressing them.

“We are absolutely committed to being a good partner with state and locals so it’s good to hear that. In fact I was able to sit with Sen. Schatz afterward to try to dig into any concerns there with interactions with Hawaii, but we’re open to that feedback from any state,” Azar said. “It’s critical that we have excellent partnerships with state and local authorities, public health departments. That’s how this works, seamlessly, all of us together so if there are any hiccups we want to solve them.”

After briefing senators, Azar and other top officials including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney headed to a briefing with House members, who were more complimentary about the administration’s response. Several House lawmakers of both parties said they thought the administration has the situation under control.

Only 11 people in the U.S. have been found infected by the coronavirus thus far, though the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The Trump administration instituted new travel and quarantine measures that took effect Sunday and require anyone arriving from Hubei province to be quarantined for 14 days.

Exiting the briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., praised Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, saying she’d worked with him for years. Fauci was among the briefers Wednesday.

“He has confidence in what is happening at CDC, so again, my confidence is in him,” Pelosi said. “I think we have to be appropriately alert but not fearmongering on this and I think that’s the right tempo.”

Asked about Azar’s leadership, Pelosi said: “I don’t know that much about Azar but I know Fauci. All I know about Azar is he used to work for a pharmaceutical company. I don’t know that much about his experience with disease but Dr. Fauci is a doctor and this is his life’s work.”

Azar was a senior executive at Eli Lilly and Company in Indiana for a decade before being sworn in as HHS secretary in January 2018.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, said she’d sought answers from the administration officials about how quickly they’re burning through about $100 million designated for infectious disease response, and their plans to transfer about $136 million more from other accounts. She said they didn’t have answers but committed to getting back to her.

DeLauro and Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., have urged the administration to request emergency spending from Congress for the coronavirus response. The administration has said that is unnecessary so far, but senators said they were told to watch for details as part of President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget request, which is due out Monday.