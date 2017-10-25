MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some foreign investors in developments at a Vermont ski area that are at the center of a fraud investigation don’t trust the state to properly operate its immigrant investor center as it winds down and eventually closes.

The five investors in a class-action lawsuit against the state have filed a motion seeking to have a receiver appointed in order to protect their interests while the federal government shuts down the center.

Jay Peak’s leadership was accused last year of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the EB-5 visa program. The lawsuit accuses the Vermont regional EB-5 center of essentially being partners in fraud with Jay Peak.

Vermont is seeking to have the case dismissed, claiming its employees should be immune from the lawsuit.