WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Technical issues with a correctional facility’s video visitation system have left some inmates in western North Dakota unable to receive visitors for about two months.

KXMB-TV reports that the video visitation system in the older part of the Williams County Correctional Center is inoperable for more than two dozen inmates. County Sheriff Verlan Kvande says the technical issues come from system upgrades.

Kvande says that jail standards prohibit inmates in the older part of the facility to transfer to the newer part for visitation purposes. He says it’s unfair to inmates and an unfortunate circumstance.

There is no time frame for when the video visitation system will be fully operational again.

Construction to expand the correctional facility has also led to other issues, including plumbing and door and camera electronics.

