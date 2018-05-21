Share story

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck near the Mariana Trench off Guam.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday’s earthquake struck 47 miles (76 kilometers) southeast of Inarajan Village, Guam. It had a depth of 9.69 miles (15.6 kilometers). Preliminary data showed a magnitude of 6.0, but it was later downgraded to 5.6.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there’s no tsunami threat to Guam, a U.S. territory, or the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth.

According to the USGS website there were no immediate reports of damage but some people on Guam reported feeling weak shaking.

USGS geophysicist Rafael Abreu says the earthquake is related to subduction in the Mariana Trench. He says that’s when two tectonic plates collide and one goes under the other.

This version corrects the spelling of Mariana Trench.

