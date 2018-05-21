HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck near the Mariana Trench off Guam.
The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday’s earthquake struck 47 miles (76 kilometers) southeast of Inarajan Village, Guam. It had a depth of 9.69 miles (15.6 kilometers). Preliminary data showed a magnitude of 6.0, but it was later downgraded to 5.6.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there’s no tsunami threat to Guam, a U.S. territory, or the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth.
According to the USGS website there were no immediate reports of damage but some people on Guam reported feeling weak shaking.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
USGS geophysicist Rafael Abreu says the earthquake is related to subduction in the Mariana Trench. He says that’s when two tectonic plates collide and one goes under the other.
__
This version corrects the spelling of Mariana Trench.