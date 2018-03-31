BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Conference on World Affairs says it will offer some free tickets for a keynote speech by gymnast Aly Raisman.

The conference initially said Raisman’s April 12 speech would only be open to University of Colorado students and faculty at prices of $2 and $10.

The Daily Camera reports conference officials now say they will hold a lottery for 500 free tickets out of the 2,000 available. The rest will be sold to students and staff.

Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is one of more than 140 women who said they were sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

The CWA brings a week of speakers and panelists to the University of Colorado to discuss “everything conceivable.” It was founded in 1948 with a commitment that the speeches would be free and open to all.

