FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Some dog owners are seeking compensation after 30 pets were killed during a spring break fire at a western Michigan kennel.
Jennifer Nunez tells WOOD-TV that her family is heartbroken over the death of Harley, a Newfoundland that cost more than $1,200. A daughter goes to bed with Harley’s bandana.
A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $900 for victims. Janet Rehfus, owner of Storm’s Ahead Kennels in Fruitport Township, says she’s working with an insurance company and her attorney.
Rehfus says her “No. 1 priority” is to help families.
The fire occurred March 30 at the kennel, about 30 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. Authorities believe it was an accident, possibly due to an electrical problem.
Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com