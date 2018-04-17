FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Some dog owners are seeking compensation after 30 pets were killed during a spring break fire at a western Michigan kennel.

Jennifer Nunez tells WOOD-TV that her family is heartbroken over the death of Harley, a Newfoundland that cost more than $1,200. A daughter goes to bed with Harley’s bandana.

A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $900 for victims. Janet Rehfus, owner of Storm’s Ahead Kennels in Fruitport Township, says she’s working with an insurance company and her attorney.

Rehfus says her “No. 1 priority” is to help families.

The fire occurred March 30 at the kennel, about 30 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. Authorities believe it was an accident, possibly due to an electrical problem.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com