OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Some government employees in the Mississippi city of Oxford can now carry guns.

The Oxford Eagle reports the city’s Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a new employee handbook that detailed the change Tuesday. The approval allows city employees who are in possession of enhanced concealed carry permits and are registered with the city to carry guns during working hours. However, the employee would need approval from his or her department head.

Enhanced concealed carry permits allow carry in some locations that regular permits do not, such as polling places or courthouses. Enhanced concealed carry permits require carriers to adhere to permit regulations and take an eight-hour course.

The decision only affects city employees and not the Oxford School District.

