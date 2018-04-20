PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Teachers in the southern Colorado city of Pueblo have voted to strike over pay, but a walkout won’t start at least until May while the state decides whether to intervene.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Friday the vote was 471-24.

The vote came after the school board rejected a fact-finder’s recommendation that teachers should get cost-of-living raises.

The state labor department has until the first week of May to decide whether to try to broker a resolution. If officials step in, no strike could being for another 180 days.

Union president Suzanne Ethredge says teachers are tired of having to fight for small raises.

Hundreds of Colorado teachers protested at the state Capitol Monday demanding better salaries. Educators in other states have also staged strikes or protests recently over school funding.

