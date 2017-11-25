NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Some cities and municipality groups in Virginia like the idea of a tax on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify.
The Daily Press reported Saturday that cities such as Newport News and groups such as the Virginia Municipal League say it will generate more local tax revenue.
They’re asking state lawmakers to apply the 5 percent Communications Sales and Use Tax to streaming service subscriptions. The tax currently applies to subscriptions for cable television and satellite radio as well as traditional cell phone plans.
The change would mean that a monthly bill for a basic Netflix package, $7.99, would jump by 40 cents. A premium monthly subscription for Spotify, $9.99, would increase by 50 cents.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
A majority of states don’t tax streaming services.
___
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/