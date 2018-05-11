BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Some supervisors at the Birmingham Police Academy are undergoing de-escalation training to help them deal with the public during tense situations.

AL.com reports the supervisors will then relay the four-day training to future recruits. Birmingham police spokesman Lt. Pete Williston says communication is key for law enforcement officers. He says knowing how to communicate helps to reduce the number of situations that escalate.

Dave Young is a co-founder of the Wisconsin-based Vistelar company, which offers verbal defense and influence training programs. He says the training reduces complaints, liability and injuries while improving performance, morale and safety. He says the training teaches attendees to pay attention to variables including facial expressions and word choice. Young says that “if you’re just using your ears, you’re not hearing everything.”

