PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine college student says a Dunkin’ Donuts worker refused her family service for speaking Somali and called the police.
Twenty-year-old Hamdia Ahmed tells The Portland Press Herald the incident happened Monday when she and her family visited a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Portland.
Ahmed says she and her family were waiting in the drive-thru and speaking Somali to each other when a worker told them to “stop yelling,” and said they must leave and she was calling police.
Ahmed says an officer arrived and issued her a no-trespass order for causing a “disturbance.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
- Collins' husband: Ricin threat mentioned Kavanaugh vote
She says the owner of the store apologized and rescinded the order. A corporate Dunkin’ Donuts representative also apologized.
While she appreciates the apology, Ahmed says she wants more training for workers.