LOS ANGELES (AP) — The free ride in Los Angeles is over for solo drivers in zero-emission cars.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted Thursday to end a program allowing such drivers in toll lanes on Interstate 10 and State Route 110.
They’ll have to pay tolls starting as soon as November, though they’ll get a 15 percent discount on per-mile toll lane prices.
Solo drivers of zero-emission cars still will be able to use California carpool lanes. And drivers who carpool in zero-emission cars will remain exempt from the toll.
Metro officials say they’re cutting down on congestion. Critics of the move say it could keep consumers from buying zero-emission cars.
County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the only official to vote against the plan, says the decision shows Metro isn’t prioritizing the environment.