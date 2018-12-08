KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Soldotna residents have had a month to adjust to a new ban on single-use plastic bags.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that stores can sell paper bags or offer them for free to customers under the local ordinance that prohibits some bags.

“I haven’t sensed that anyone was in crisis or having a tough time figuring it out,” Soldotna City Manager Stephanie Queen said.

Some plastic bags are still allowed. They include bags used for produce, frozen foods and bulk items, as well as newspaper and dry cleaning bags.

The city heard from many people the first week the law went into effect, according to Queen.

Before the ban’s enactment, the city distributed reusable plastic bags to key retailers.

“I’ve seen a lot of the reusable bags around town, which makes me glad that they got into people’s hands. We were really glad the stores were helping with that,” Queen said. “I think people are changing their behavior and working it out.”

Other Alaska cities with similar bans on single-use bags include Wasilla, Bethel and Cordova. Homer plans to put the ban question on the ballot next year.