KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The city of Soldotna is planning a special election March 9 to seek voter backing for construction of a field house.

The Peninsula Clarion reports voters will be asked if the city should issue $10 million bond in bonds and increase sales tax by a half percent.

The cost of a field house is estimated at $11.8 million.

Sales tax now stands at 3 percent and would increase to 3.5 percent.

Designs call for a 42,000-square-foot (3900-sq. meter) metal building connected to the current sports complex.

The building could hold three high school basketball courts, eight large wrestling mats or nine pickleball courts.

It could house a removable turf field. The second floor of the field house would include an indoor track with eight laps equaling 1 mile (1.6 kilometers).

___

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com