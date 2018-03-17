DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Members of a special forces unit of the Utah National Guard are being honored for their valor during a 2017 deployment to Afghanistan.
Guard officials say Gov. Gary Herbert on Sunday will present awards to 19 soldiers of Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion of the 19th Special Forces Group at the guard’s headquarters in Draper.
Various soldiers will be awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Purple Heart.
Utah is the home of many elements of the 19th Special Forces Group, which is one of two special forces groups in the Army National Guard.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them