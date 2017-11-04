COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a soldier was shot and wounded in a fight outside a Colorado Springs bar.

KKTV reports three soldiers from nearby Fort Carson were leaving the bar early Saturday when they began arguing. Police say the argument moved to a parking lot where one of the soldiers was shot in the arm and leg with a handgun.

Police say the injuries are non life-threatening.

Authorities say two people were detained but have not been formally arrested.

No names have been released.

___

Information from: KKTV-TV, http://www.kktv.com/