COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a soldier was shot and wounded in a fight outside a Colorado Springs bar.
KKTV reports three soldiers from nearby Fort Carson were leaving the bar early Saturday when they began arguing. Police say the argument moved to a parking lot where one of the soldiers was shot in the arm and leg with a handgun.
Police say the injuries are non life-threatening.
Authorities say two people were detained but have not been formally arrested.
No names have been released.
