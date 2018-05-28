BASTROP, La. (AP) — Authorities say a soldier who died during training in Texas has been laid to rest in his native Louisiana.

The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team said in a news release Monday that 34-year-old Duke Gilmore died May 12 during pre-mobilization training at Fort Bliss in Texas. He was laid to rest May 20 in his hometown, Bastrop, La.

Gilmore was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Amory.

Col. Robert D. Ferguson, commander of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, said in the release that, “Any loss of a Soldier is a deep hurt felt throughout the Brigade.”

The cause of Gilmore’s death remains under investigation.

The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team is part of the Mississippi National Guard.