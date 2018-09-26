MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — An Army staff sergeant is facing possible execution after being convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and a police officer who responded to the woman’s 911 call.
A jury in Manassas returned guilty verdicts Wednesday on all counts against 34-year-old Ronald Hamilton of Woodbridge. He was charged in the 2016 shootings of his wife, Crystal, and officer Ashley Guindon, who was working her first shift after being sworn in.
Hamilton was also convicted of attempted capital murder for shooting and seriously injuring two other officers, David McKeown and Jesse Hempen.
Hamilton’s lawyers acknowledged he was responsible but argued he lacked the premeditation required for capital murder.
News accounts indicate the jury will return Monday to hear evidence on whether Hamilton should receive a death sentence.