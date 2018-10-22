NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A Fort Bragg soldier has been charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from her grandmother’s home overnight and authorities say they had been communicating online.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that the girl’s grandmother woke up Sunday morning to discover the girl was gone, but she found a ransom note on the girl’s bed and her window open. Officials say the girl was found Sunday afternoon at Fort Bragg, more than two hours away by car, with 19-year-old James Peele of Chesterfield, South Carolina.

Capt. John Whitfield says investigators began looking at Peele because the two were Facebook friends. Peele is charged with kidnapping and Whitfield says Peele will face other charges, including statutory rape. No listing could be found for Peele.