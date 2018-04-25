POWNAL, Vt. (AP) — A solar energy development company in Vermont has received approval to assess three potential development sites in Pownal.

The Pownal Select Board unanimously approved a lease agreement with Green Lantern Group, which will now assess two former landfill sites and a former waste dumping area. The Bennington Banner reports Ralph Meima, the director of development with Green Lantern, met with the board Tuesday.

Meima says the former waste dumping ground is a Superfund site, which could pose some new permitting issues for developers to work through.

Meima says Green Lantern will use a group of engineering and environmental companies that they’ve previously worked with to perform the assessments. The company has developed 60 small to medium sized solar projects across Vermont.

