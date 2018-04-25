POWNAL, Vt. (AP) — A solar energy development company in Vermont has received approval to assess three potential development sites in Pownal.
The Pownal Select Board unanimously approved a lease agreement with Green Lantern Group, which will now assess two former landfill sites and a former waste dumping area. The Bennington Banner reports Ralph Meima, the director of development with Green Lantern, met with the board Tuesday.
Meima says the former waste dumping ground is a Superfund site, which could pose some new permitting issues for developers to work through.
Meima says Green Lantern will use a group of engineering and environmental companies that they’ve previously worked with to perform the assessments. The company has developed 60 small to medium sized solar projects across Vermont.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com