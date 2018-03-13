WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont brewery that runs on solar power says it is producing more energy than it needs and it will be donating extra power to a local senior center.

The Alchemist Brewery says its location in Waterbury has 100 percent solar power, but they are producing nearly double of what they need for energy. Co-owner Jen Kimmich tells Mynbc5.com that the brewery immediately thought about donating the extra power back to the grid.

The process, net metering, redirects extra power back to the grid, where the power company can then give it to another customer.

The Waterbury Senior Center says it will save $255 a month on its power bill. Kimmich says The Alchemist plans to help the senior center for as long as the brewery is solar powered.