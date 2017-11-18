NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — New England solar installer ReVision Energy is partnering to help bring portable solar systems to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Co-founder Phil Coupe says the company has secured solar panels for up to 100 portable emergency power units. The units are designed to provide enough energy to power communications systems, computers, cellphones and lighting.

Coupe says construction on the first units will take place at ReVision Energy’s warehouse in North Andover, Massachusetts. ReVision also operates in Maine and New Hampshire.

ReVision is partnering with Amicus Solar Cooperative and disaster aid organization Amurtel on the project. More than 20 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities remain without power nearly two months after Maria hit the U.S. territory as a Category 4 hurricane.