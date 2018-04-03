RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ground testing related to the Business 40 Improvement Project is going to lead to alternating lane closures next week.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says contractors will alternate closing the eastbound and westbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway beginning next Sunday. The alternating closures will continue through Wednesday, April 11.

NCDOT resident engineer Mezak Tucker said the soil testing is a critical part of determining the safety of the foundation along the construction site.