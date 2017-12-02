SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The city of Sioux Falls has hit pay dirt.

The Argus Leader reports that Lloyd Companies has donated 10,000 cubic yards of dirt to the city, which will go toward the development of an amphitheater in Falls Park West.

The grimy gift is valued at about $100,000.

Parks Director Don Kearney says the dirt donation will allow the city to start on the project sooner than they expected.

The city plans to break ground next spring on the Levitt at the Falls amphitheater. It will sit across the street from The Cascades, a $43.5 million Lloyd Companies project that will involve removing tons of dirt from the 2.5 acre site.

